$3.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $3.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.65 and the lowest is $1.73. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $3.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $15.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $20.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock traded down $2.50 on Monday, hitting $167.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.65. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

