$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) to report sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $12.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $13.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $116.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.10. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

