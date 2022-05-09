$3.21 EPS Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.39 and the lowest is $3.00. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 333.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

