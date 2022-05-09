$3.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.45. Primerica posted earnings per share of $3.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.62). Primerica had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

Primerica stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.40. 6,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,817. Primerica has a 52-week low of $114.40 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.96. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

