$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) to post $3.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $14.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $16.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $98.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $153.40. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

