$30.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) will post sales of $30.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $37.97 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $29.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $131.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.02 billion to $156.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $121.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.82 billion to $145.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $95.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.