$363.42 Million in Sales Expected for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) to post $363.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.95 million and the highest is $367.00 million. Tripadvisor posted sales of $235.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tripadvisor.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.35.

About Tripadvisor (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.