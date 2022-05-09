$395.52 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) will announce sales of $395.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $393.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $396.30 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $389.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $59.12 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.85.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

