$4.13 EPS Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $4.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.24. Century Communities posted earnings of $3.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $17.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.73 to $18.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.03 to $18.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS.

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

CCS stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Century Communities by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

