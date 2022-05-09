$4.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) to post $4.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the lowest is $4.20 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $16.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.79 billion to $16.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.48 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $478.23 on Monday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $449.50 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.