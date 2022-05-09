$4.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.08. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $4.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $15.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.43 to $17.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.99. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $111.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $114.57.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.
About Penske Automotive Group (Get Rating)
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
