$4.73 EPS Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) to post $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.45. Chevron posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 176.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $17.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.34 to $21.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $23.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $170.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,070 shares of company stock valued at $49,408,245 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 19.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 82,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

