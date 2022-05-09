$484.76 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWRGet Rating) will announce sales of $484.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $483.90 million and the highest is $485.62 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $435.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $164.65 on Monday. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $276.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.24 and a 200-day moving average of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 714.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

