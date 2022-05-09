$485.15 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) to report sales of $485.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $476.17 million and the highest is $489.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $436.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $184.55 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $154.07 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

