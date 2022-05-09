$495.97 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will post sales of $495.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $488.20 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $472.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MD. TheStreet downgraded MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MEDNAX by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MEDNAX by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 83,109 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEDNAX (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.