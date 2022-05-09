4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Given New GBX 4,100 Price Target at Barclays

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,700 ($46.22) to GBX 4,100 ($51.22) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.73) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,060 ($38.23).

Shares of 4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 2,910 ($36.35) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The company has a market cap of £817.30 million and a PE ratio of 45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,813.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,803.26. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,200 ($27.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,265 ($40.79).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

