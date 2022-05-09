$5.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) will report $5.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.87 billion and the highest is $5.31 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $3.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $19.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.34 billion to $20.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.91 billion to $23.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Marriott International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $172.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.53. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

