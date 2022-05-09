$5.13 Billion in Sales Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.31 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $20.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.13 billion to $20.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.09 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $166.62 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $164.10 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.28 and its 200-day moving average is $198.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

