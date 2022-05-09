$5.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) will announce $5.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.44 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $21.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.06 billion to $21.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $22.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

GPC opened at $130.79 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

