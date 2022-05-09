$5.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) to report $5.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.26 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $3.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $23.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $29.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $29.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRGP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

NYSE TRGP opened at $75.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.12 and a beta of 2.52. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 403.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.