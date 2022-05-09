$539.53 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $539.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.80 million and the highest is $547.00 million. Graco reported sales of $507.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $60.90 on Monday. Graco has a one year low of $59.83 and a one year high of $81.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Graco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 19,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 1.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,889,000 after buying an additional 78,608 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Graco by 28.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Graco by 220.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Graco by 35.5% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.