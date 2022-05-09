$542.35 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will post sales of $542.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $528.80 million to $551.52 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $515.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Papa John’s International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $87.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.93. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $86.37 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

