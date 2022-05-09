5N Plus Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$81.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.07 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.95.

Shares of VNP opened at C$1.22 on Monday. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.19 and a 12 month high of C$4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18. The firm has a market cap of C$107.76 million and a PE ratio of 25.42.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

