5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Downgraded by Desjardins

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FPLSF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.01.

5N Plus ( OTCMKTS:FPLSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $64.56 million during the quarter.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

