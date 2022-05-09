$6.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) to report $6.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.22 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $26.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.83 billion to $26.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.07 billion to $30.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $43.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,571,702 shares of company stock worth $227,621,630. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 12.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,783 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 19.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 613,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 101,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

