$6.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.36 billion and the lowest is $6.35 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $26.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.57 billion to $30.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 42,508 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 889,307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 259,482 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $112.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.20. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.