$66.07 Million in Sales Expected for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) to post $66.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.75 million. Charah Solutions reported sales of $52.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year sales of $345.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.60 million to $345.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $389.70 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $390.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charah Solutions.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Charah Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,696 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Charah Solutions by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Charah Solutions by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $76,000.

CHRA stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $132.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.39. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

