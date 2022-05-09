$7.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $8.52 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $35.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.65 billion to $40.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $33.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.33 billion to $40.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Raymond James boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $64.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

