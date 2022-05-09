$806.01 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) will report $806.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $789.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $815.44 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $714.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $114.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.17. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $96.30 and a one year high of $159.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $389,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 132.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

