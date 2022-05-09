$840.57 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) will post $840.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $834.37 million to $846.50 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $811.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $111.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $109.55 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

