$92.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) to post $92.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.07 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $67.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $359.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.96 billion to $381.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $339.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $294.84 billion to $390.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $91.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $388.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $92.05.
Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.
