$933.66 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will post sales of $933.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $945.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $925.25 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $826.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.43. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $136.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.50. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $121.65 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,062,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.