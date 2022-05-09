$978.20 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) will post $978.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $972.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $984.96 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $707.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,527 shares of company stock worth $83,163,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Arista Networks by 592.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 19,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $110.98 on Monday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.28.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

