$978.20 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) will post $978.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $972.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $984.96 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $707.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,527 shares of company stock worth $83,163,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Arista Networks by 592.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 19,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $110.98 on Monday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.28.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.