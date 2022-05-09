98532 (KMP.TO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Desjardins also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.60 million.

98532 has a 1 year low of C$12.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

