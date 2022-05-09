$986.88 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) to post $986.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $955.00 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $859.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after buying an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,783,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,048,000 after purchasing an additional 330,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $59.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.60. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

