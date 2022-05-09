a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) will report $143.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $142.34 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year sales of $796.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $786.50 million to $805.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $982.07 million, with estimates ranging from $942.59 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKA. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

