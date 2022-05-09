A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, A10 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

ATEN stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.89. 1,138,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,122. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $268,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $32,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,617 shares of company stock valued at $412,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 491,161 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

