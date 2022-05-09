AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get AAR alerts:

AIR stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.57. AAR has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAR will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 72,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $3,631,311.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,516 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,089 shares of company stock worth $13,478,224 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in AAR by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AAR by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 144,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAR (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.