Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 123,413 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 123,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,548,434 shares in the company, valued at $174,581,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 52,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $655,200.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 42,298 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $587,096.24.

On Monday, April 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,393 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $273,266.20.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $266,600.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $472,505.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $302,175.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $333,750.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 326,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,039. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth about $417,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 69,379 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 48,307 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRCT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About Cricut (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

