Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 123,413 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 123,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,548,434 shares in the company, valued at $174,581,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 52,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $655,200.00.
- On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00.
- On Friday, April 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 42,298 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $587,096.24.
- On Monday, April 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,393 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $273,266.20.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $266,600.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $472,505.00.
- On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $302,175.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $333,750.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 326,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,039. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth about $417,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 69,379 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 48,307 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRCT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
About Cricut (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
