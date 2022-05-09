Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

