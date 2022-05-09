ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) to post sales of $134.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.60 million and the lowest is $126.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $115.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $539.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $559.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $697.89 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $778.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Shares of ACAD opened at $17.88 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.67.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,861 shares of company stock valued at $373,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

