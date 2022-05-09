Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of ACEL opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $192.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.96 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,154 in the last quarter. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 79,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

