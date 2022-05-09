Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $55.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.90. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $29,316.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,243.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $82,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,911.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,695 shares of company stock worth $126,121 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $92,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXDX. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accelerate Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

