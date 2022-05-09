Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $11.16. 31,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,201. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $683.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,964.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,674 shares of company stock worth $2,699,797. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,568,000 after purchasing an additional 722,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after acquiring an additional 290,458 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,672,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,856,000 after acquiring an additional 482,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,373,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,715,000 after acquiring an additional 373,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

