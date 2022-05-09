Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.37). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,964.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 91.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.16. 31,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,201. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $683.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

