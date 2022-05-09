Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,201. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.67. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,797 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,748,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

