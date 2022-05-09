Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $166.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.56. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $159.57 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,889,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 287,170 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273,722 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,006,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

