Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given New 140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 160.00 to 140.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adevinta ASA from 211.00 to 140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF remained flat at $$6.78 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 23,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. Adevinta ASA has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online generalist and classifieds sites. Its products and services portfolio includes generalist classifieds sites and specialist real estate, motors, jobs, fashion, household equipment, and sport equipment sites. The company offers digital services to connect buyers and sellers, as well as facilitates transactions.

