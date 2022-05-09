adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €255.00 by Berenberg Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €255.00 ($268.42) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €193.00 ($203.16) target price on adidas in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on adidas in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($278.95) price target on adidas in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($200.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €288.71 ($303.90).

Shares of FRA ADS remained flat at $€188.22 ($198.13) during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,443 shares. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a one year high of €201.01 ($211.59). The business has a 50 day moving average of €203.37 and a 200 day moving average of €238.33.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

