adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €260.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €260.00 ($273.68) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($305.26) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($315.79) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($263.16) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($368.42) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €292.50 ($307.89).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €188.22 ($198.13) on Monday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($211.59). The business’s 50 day moving average is €203.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €238.33.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

